Bulldogs misfire in home loss to Gardner-Webb

Caption Georgia coach Tom Crean directs his team. (Photo by Jack Casey / UGA Athletics) Credit: Jack Casey Caption Georgia coach Tom Crean directs his team. (Photo by Jack Casey / UGA Athletics) Credit: Jack Casey Credit: Jack Casey

Gardner-Webb led by 13 at halftime, saw that lead briefly clipped to single digits early in the second half and then went up by as many as 21.

Georgia went on a 9-0 run to close within 49-42 with 16 minutes remaining but missed its next seven shots and fell back by double figures for the remainder of the game.

Gardner-Webb outshot Georgia 49% to 37% and made four more 3-pointers and held edges in points in the paint plus bench and second-chance points. It also made all 12 of its free throws to 13 of 20 for Georgia.

Gardner-Webb went in front 18-8 in the first seven minutes after Georgia started 4 of 15 from the floor, missing its first six 3-point attempts. The Runnin’ Bulldogs came out of a timeout with 8 1/2 minutes left and went on a 13-4 run to go up by 16 on their way to a 44-31 halftime lead.

The teams combined to go only 7 of 27 from 3-point range in the first half but Gardner-Webb scored 11 points off nine Georgia turnovers and outscored the hosts 24-18 in the paint.

Gardner-Webb has won five of its last six games.