Bulldogs’ loss is fourth in a row and sixth in last eight games

Georgia trailed since the opening minutes and by eight points at halftime, but RJ Melendez’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-60 with 2:54 to play. Smith converted a three-point play and added a dunk to help Mississippi State pull away.

A 3-pointer by Moore and a dunk by Smith gave Mississippi State its largest lead of the second half, 56-43, with 9:29 to play. Georgia answered with a 10-0 surge to pull to 56-53 with 6:21 to play but didn’t get closer.

Moore and Smith combined for 14 points and Hubbard added 11 as Mississippi State built a 36-28 lead at the halftime break.

Thomasson scored all 12 of his first-half points from behind the arc for Georgia.

Georgia plays at Arkansas Saturday.