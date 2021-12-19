Bulldogs lose to George Mason in Athens

Gaines scored the first eight points of the game for George Mason. His second 3-pointer in the opening minutes sparked a 14-0 run and left the Patriots leading 19-4 with 13:57 remaining in the first half. Oduro had a three-point play and Schwartz made a 3 in the run. The Patriots' lead never got below six points from there. Xavier Johnson had a career-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds and six points.

In the first meeting between the schools, George Mason shot 52% overall and 42% from 3-point range — sinking 11 of 26 tries.

Georgia shot 34% overall and 31% from beyond the arc.

The Patriots won the rebound battle 30-27. Georgia had an 11-1 advantage on the offensive glass but managed only seven second-chance points.