Bulldogs handed record 24th loss by Tennessee

Georgia suffered its 10th consecutive loss Tuesday night, falling 75-68 to Tennessee in Athens.
The Bulldogs (6-24, 1-16 SEC) have not won since beating Alabama on Jan. 25, their only SEC win. Georgia has lost 18 of its last 19 games.
There were scattered boos for fourth-year coach Tom Crean during pregame introductions. Crean fell to 47-73 overall and 15-56 in SEC games in his fourth season.
The 24 losses this season are the most in Georgia history. The Bulldogs have one more opportunity to avoid finishing the season with only one conference win for the first time in the program’s history.
Aaron Cook led Georgia with 17 points and Kario Oquendo had 16.
Georgia plays at Missouri on Saturday to end its regular season.
Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points for the No. 13 Vols.
Georgia led 44-43 following a 3-pointer by Kario Oquendo. James answered with 3s on consecutive possessions, and another 3 from James capped Tennessee’s 11-0 run for a 54-44 lead.
Kennedy Chandler had 16 points for the Vols (22-7, 13-4).
Tennessee took a 64-49 lead but couldn’t put the game away. Georgia closed the deficit to four points but couldn’t score on two possessions when it had the opportunity to pull even closer.
Back-to-back baskets by John Fulkerson helped the Vols stop UGA’s comeback.
Tennessee 75, Georgia 68
The Bulldogs enjoyed a rare streak of explosive offense in the first half to cap an 8-0 run.
Oquendo started a streak of three consecutive jams by the Bulldogs when he scored following a steal and assist by Christian Wright. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added a dunk following a steal by Noah Baumann before Oquendo's powerful one-handed jam on a fast break gave the Bulldogs a 24-18 lead.
But Georgia finished with 12 turnovers and Tennessee had a 39-28 advantage in rebounds.
