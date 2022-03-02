Bulldogs handed record 24th loss by Tennessee

Georgia plays at Missouri on Saturday to end its regular season.

Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points for the No. 13 Vols.

Georgia led 44-43 following a 3-pointer by Kario Oquendo. James answered with 3s on consecutive possessions, and another 3 from James capped Tennessee’s 11-0 run for a 54-44 lead.

Kennedy Chandler had 16 points for the Vols (22-7, 13-4).

Tennessee took a 64-49 lead but couldn’t put the game away. Georgia closed the deficit to four points but couldn’t score on two possessions when it had the opportunity to pull even closer.

Back-to-back baskets by John Fulkerson helped the Vols stop UGA’s comeback.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a rare streak of explosive offense in the first half to cap an 8-0 run.

Oquendo started a streak of three consecutive jams by the Bulldogs when he scored following a steal and assist by Christian Wright. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added a dunk following a steal by Noah Baumann before Oquendo's powerful one-handed jam on a fast break gave the Bulldogs a 24-18 lead.

But Georgia finished with 12 turnovers and Tennessee had a 39-28 advantage in rebounds.