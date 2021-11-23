ajc logo
Bulldogs fall to Virginia in New Jersey tournament

Georgia's Tyron McMillan goes for a dunk in front of Virginia's Carson McCorkle, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Georgia's Tyron McMillan goes for a dunk in front of Virginia's Carson McCorkle, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
53 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points to lead Virginia past Georgia 65-55 on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic.

The game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Franklin scored on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 57-51 lead with 2:34 remaining. The Cavaliers then made 8 of 10 free throws to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.

Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.

Kihei Clark scored 12 points for Virginia (3-2) and Jayden Gardner added 11.

Braelen Bridges led Georgia (2-3) with 14 points and Jailyn Ingram contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Cook had eight assists. Oquendo finished with nine points.

Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) defends against Georgia's Aaron Cook (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) defends against Georgia's Aaron Cook (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Both teams shot poorly, particularly from 3-point range. Virginia made 5 of 20 3-pointers and Georgia hit just 3 of 21. Overall, the Cavaliers shot 40% and Georgia 37%.

Virginia committed only four turnovers, compared to 16 for Georgia.

It was Georgia’s second consecutive loss, keeping coach Tom Crean stuck on 399 career wins.

