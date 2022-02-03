Bulldogs fall to 6-16 with home loss to Arkansas

Georgia scored just 26 points in the second half in a 99-73 loss to Arkansas Wednesday night in Athens.
Stanley Umude scored a season-high 31 points as the Razorbacks’ earned their seventh straight win.
Kario Oquendo led Georgia (6-16, 1-8 SEC) with 17 points. Aaron Cook contributed 12 points. The Bulldogs were 24 of 53 from the field (45.3%), including 8 of 17 from distance.
Umude gave the Razorbacks the lead for good on a layup with 3:26 left in the first half and hit a 3-pointer to send the team into intermission with a six-point lead, 53-47. Umude added 10 points with a dunk and back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 65-49 in just over three minutes to start the second half.
Arkansas outscored Georgia 46-26 in the second half.
Credit: Mackenzie Miles
Credit: Mackenzie Miles
Umude hit 6 of 8 from behind the arc and was 12 of 20 overall. JD Notae was 4 of 7 from long range and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Jaylin Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds and Au’Diese Toney chipped in 10 points. Arkansas (17-5, 6-3 SEC) was 15 of 28 from 3-point range (53.6%) and 40 of 71 (56.3%) overall.
Next game: Georgia will host Auburn on Saturday.
About the Author