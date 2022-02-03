Bulldogs fall to 6-16 with home loss to Arkansas

Umude gave the Razorbacks the lead for good on a layup with 3:26 left in the first half and hit a 3-pointer to send the team into intermission with a six-point lead, 53-47. Umude added 10 points with a dunk and back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 65-49 in just over three minutes to start the second half.

Arkansas outscored Georgia 46-26 in the second half.