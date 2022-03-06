Hamburger icon
Bulldogs end regular season with 25 losses, one SEC win

Georgia's Braelen Bridges wipes his face as he walks off the court and coach Tom Crean (right) follows after losing 79-69 to Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By Staff and wire reports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Braelen Bridges scored 19 points and Kario Oquendo had 17 but Georgia lost to Missouri 79-69 in Columbia, Mo., Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 6-25 and end the regular season with a 1-17 conference record. Aaron Cook scored 16 for Georgia, which lost its 11th straight.

The Bulldogs made their first 10 shots and had a 14-point lead with five minutes left in the first half.

But Kobe Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half when Missouri came back from an 11-point deficit to snap a six-game losing streak.

Javon Pickett scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Ronnie DeGray III and Jarron Coleman also had 12 points apiece for the Tigers (11-20, 5-13).

Both teams head to the SEC tournament that runs Wednesday through Sunday in Tampa.

Brown fed Trevon Brazile — who had a career-high 10 rebounds plus four blocks — with an alley-oop feed for a dunk that ended a brief Georgia spurt and gave the Tigers a seven-point lead with three minutes left. Missouri made 8 of 10 free throws from there.

A Cook bucket after halftime extended a Georgia lead to 11 but Coleman responded with a 3-pointer as Missouri worked its way back. His third from the arc in the second half gave the Tigers their first lead at 54-52 and Pickett and Amari Davis added buckets for a six-point edge with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Georgia's Kario Oquendo, left, has the ball knocked away by Missouri's Amari Davis, right, while attempting a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Missouri shot 65% in the second half and 49% overall. Georgia shot 33% in the second half when it had a stretch over nearly 13 minutes during which it made just 1 of 12 shots, including eight straight misses.

Georgia didn’t take full advantage at the line, making 21 of 33. Though it scored 22 points off turnovers, the Bulldogs lost the boards 43-24 with Missouri getting 19 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Missouri 79, Georgia 69

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
