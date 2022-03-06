Bulldogs end regular season with 25 losses, one SEC win

Braelen Bridges scored 19 points and Kario Oquendo had 17 but Georgia lost to Missouri 79-69 in Columbia, Mo., Saturday.
The Bulldogs are 6-25 and end the regular season with a 1-17 conference record. Aaron Cook scored 16 for Georgia, which lost its 11th straight.
The Bulldogs made their first 10 shots and had a 14-point lead with five minutes left in the first half.
But Kobe Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half when Missouri came back from an 11-point deficit to snap a six-game losing streak.
Javon Pickett scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Ronnie DeGray III and Jarron Coleman also had 12 points apiece for the Tigers (11-20, 5-13).
Both teams head to the SEC tournament that runs Wednesday through Sunday in Tampa.
Brown fed Trevon Brazile — who had a career-high 10 rebounds plus four blocks — with an alley-oop feed for a dunk that ended a brief Georgia spurt and gave the Tigers a seven-point lead with three minutes left. Missouri made 8 of 10 free throws from there.
A Cook bucket after halftime extended a Georgia lead to 11 but Coleman responded with a 3-pointer as Missouri worked its way back. His third from the arc in the second half gave the Tigers their first lead at 54-52 and Pickett and Amari Davis added buckets for a six-point edge with 8 1/2 minutes to go.
Missouri shot 65% in the second half and 49% overall. Georgia shot 33% in the second half when it had a stretch over nearly 13 minutes during which it made just 1 of 12 shots, including eight straight misses.
Georgia didn’t take full advantage at the line, making 21 of 33. Though it scored 22 points off turnovers, the Bulldogs lost the boards 43-24 with Missouri getting 19 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.
Missouri 79, Georgia 69
