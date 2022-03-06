Bulldogs end regular season with 25 losses, one SEC win

Both teams head to the SEC tournament that runs Wednesday through Sunday in Tampa.

Brown fed Trevon Brazile — who had a career-high 10 rebounds plus four blocks — with an alley-oop feed for a dunk that ended a brief Georgia spurt and gave the Tigers a seven-point lead with three minutes left. Missouri made 8 of 10 free throws from there.

A Cook bucket after halftime extended a Georgia lead to 11 but Coleman responded with a 3-pointer as Missouri worked its way back. His third from the arc in the second half gave the Tigers their first lead at 54-52 and Pickett and Amari Davis added buckets for a six-point edge with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Caption Georgia's Kario Oquendo, left, has the ball knocked away by Missouri's Amari Davis, right, while attempting a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: AP

Missouri shot 65% in the second half and 49% overall. Georgia shot 33% in the second half when it had a stretch over nearly 13 minutes during which it made just 1 of 12 shots, including eight straight misses.

Georgia didn’t take full advantage at the line, making 21 of 33. Though it scored 22 points off turnovers, the Bulldogs lost the boards 43-24 with Missouri getting 19 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.