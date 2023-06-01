X

Breaking: SEC to stay with eight-game football schedule for 2024 season

Credit: Mike Griffith

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Conference will eliminate divisional standings

The SEC will use an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 season, but no decision has been reached for any seasons beyond that.

Chuck Dunlap, director of communications for the SEC, released this information in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon:

“SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas join the league.

“In addition, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

“The single-standings format will allow every school to play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period, regardless of whether the SEC utilizes an eight-game or nine-game format for future conference competition.

“Each school’s opponents for the 2024 season will be announced June 14 on a special prime-time show on the SEC Network, and dates of games will be announced at a later date.”

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

