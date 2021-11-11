ajc logo
Georgia football player Adam Anderson arrested on rape charge

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tries to catch up to Florida running back Dameon Pierce on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tries to catch up to Florida running back Dameon Pierce on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

ATHENS -- Georgia football player Adam Anderson has been arrested by Athens-Clarke County police and charged with rape. According to his lawyer, the senior from Rome voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

According to records, Anderson was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Currently there is no bond.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, said in an email sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson, a star outside linebacker for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, has been under investigation by Athens police since Oct. 29. That’s the day that an alleged victim went to an east Athens police precinct to report that she had been raped by Anderson the previous night.

Anderson flew to Jacksonville with the team that day and played for the Bulldogs in their 34-7 win over Florida on Oct. 30. UGA officials said this week that neither coach Kirby Smart nor anybody from the athletic association was aware of the investigation until Nov. 1, when they were sent a copy of the police report.

About the Author

ajc.com

Chip Towers
Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

