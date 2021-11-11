Georgia football player Adam Anderson arrested on rape charge

According to records, Anderson was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Currently there is no bond.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, said in an email sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”