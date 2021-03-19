BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 sidelines UGA coach Scott Stricklin

UGA officials said contact tracing has been complete, and no other baseball players or coaches will be subjected to quarantine protocols. Associate head coach Scott Daeley will assume head coaching duties in Stricklin’s absence. Stricklin will not be allowed to coach remotely, per NCAA and SEC rules.

The No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (13-3) open SEC play Friday night with the first of three games against No. 10 Tennessee (15-3). Georgia also is scheduled to play Kennesaw State at home Tuesday and then Texas A&M on the road next weekend.