X

BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 sidelines UGA coach Scott Stricklin

Georgia Head Coach Scott Stricklin watches from the dugout. The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears in the first round of the NCAA regional playoffs on May 31, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Daniela Rico/ The Red & Black)
Georgia Head Coach Scott Stricklin watches from the dugout. The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears in the first round of the NCAA regional playoffs on May 31, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Daniela Rico/ The Red & Black)

Credit: DANIELA RICO

Credit: DANIELA RICO

Georgia Bulldogs | 39 minutes ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss several games, starting this weekend’s series against Tennessee.

UGA officials said contact tracing has been complete, and no other baseball players or coaches will be subjected to quarantine protocols. Associate head coach Scott Daeley will assume head coaching duties in Stricklin’s absence. Stricklin will not be allowed to coach remotely, per NCAA and SEC rules.

The No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (13-3) open SEC play Friday night with the first of three games against No. 10 Tennessee (15-3). Georgia also is scheduled to play Kennesaw State at home Tuesday and then Texas A&M on the road next weekend.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.