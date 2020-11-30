BREAKING: Georgia AD Greg McGarity to retire at year’s end

McGarity’s decision to retire is not a surprise. Now 66, it has been openly discussed for the last two years as McGarity’s contract with UGA expired in 2018. But President Jere Morehead encouraged McGarity to stay on, and he has worked on one-year deals since then. He accepted a one-year extension and raise to $775,000 this past June.

Also, McGarity recently sold his east Athens home and his wife Sheryl has already relocated to the Jacksonville area, where their son Alex lives.

“I think he’s done a terrific job, especially in the circumstance of this year,” said former Georgia AD and football coach Vince Dooley, who hired McGarity as an assistant AD in 1982. “From the beginning I was very much in favor and pleased when he was selected to be the athletic director. I thought it was right and a good choice.”

McGarity took over as Georgia’s athletic director on Aug. 13, 2010. He succeeded Damon Evans, who had abruptly been dismissed five weeks before. McGarity returned to UGA after 18 years at Florida as Jeremy Foley’s senior associate AD.

Since arriving at Georgia, McGarity has overseen an budget that has grown to more than $120 million. He also has supervised nearly $200 million in facilities expansions and renovation projects. The Bulldogs have won six national championships and have had 15 athletes earn NCAA post-graduate scholarships.

McGarity’s greatest legacy will be hiring football coach Kirby Smart. He controversially fired Mark Richt at the end of the 2015 season in order to position the Bulldogs to hire Smart, who was leaving Alabama as athletic director and thought to be headed to South Carolina as Steve Spurrier’s successor.

“He made a tough decision with that and it certainly has proven to be a good decision, a great decision,” Dooley said. “And he has managed Georgia through this pandemic crisis, which is almost like a daily thing to deal with. I thought he and the conference did a terrific job of making a plan for it.”

McGarity also made the moves necessary to bring basketball coach Tom Crean to Athens and helped navigate Georgia through NCAA controversies involving the tennis and swimming programs.

McGarity was born and raised in Athens and grew up playing tennis and assisting the late Dan Magill with camps and the maintenance of the Georgia tennis courts. He was a letterman on the 1973 Bulldog men’s tennis team and graduated from UGA with a degree in journalism in 1976.

After graduation, McGarity went to work for the Georgia Athletic Association as a student assistant from 1973-77, assistant sports information director and head women’s tennis coach (1977-81), administrative assistant (1982-88) and assistant athletic director for facilities and event management (1988-92). McGarity is married to the former Sheryl Holland, who also graduated from UGA in 1976.