BREAKING: Felony charges dismissed against Georgia’s Rara Thomas

Thomas has entered a pretrial diversion program to resolve a misdemeanor charge of family-violence battery. According to his lawyer, Thomas was taking an anger-management course in the process of completing 40 hours of community-service work and will have to pay service fees to the court. Upon completion of those requirements – and dependent upon staying out of further trouble over the next 12 months – the misdemeanor charges will be “restricted” (also known as expunged) from Thomas’ record.

“We’re happy that we were able to work with the district attorney’s office to reach a resolution that was fair and just and agreeable to all of the parties, including the alleged victim,” Kim Stephens, Thomas’ Athens-based attorney, said Friday.