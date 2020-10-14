BREAKING: Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

The Alabama athletic department confirmed the news in an email it sent throughout the SEC on Wednesday. Saban will be re-tested immediately to confirm the results. Otherwise, he’ll continue to work from home, which he said he began doing Wednesday afternoon. SEC protocol will require him to remain quarantined for 10 to 14 days.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Saban said in a statement. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”