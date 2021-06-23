Big 12/SEC Challenge again won’t feature Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again not participate in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge when the conferences meet in 2022 and 2023.
Because the SEC has 14 basketball teams and the Big 12 has 10, four SEC teams are left out each season. Of the eight previous challenges, Georgia has made the fewest appearances behind just Mississippi State. Only Florida and Kentucky have played in all eight seasons for the SEC.
The Bulldogs (14-12, 7-11 in SEC last season) played in the challenge from 2015-2019 going 2-2 against Baylor, Texas and Kansas State.
The 10 games will played Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participate in 2022 will be a part of the 2023 event. Georgia will miss the events along with Texas A&M, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The SEC won the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning five of the nine games played. The SEC holds a 25-24 advantage over the last five years of the event.
The games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Start times and network designations will be announced later.
2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups:
- Baylor at Alabama
- West Virginia at Arkansas
- Oklahoma at Auburn
- Oklahoma State at Florida
- Kentucky at Kansas
- LSU at TCU
- Kansas State at Ole Miss
- Mississippi State at Texas Tech
- Missouri at Iowa State
- Tennessee at Texas