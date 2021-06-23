Big 12/SEC Challenge again won’t feature Georgia

Because the SEC has 14 basketball teams and the Big 12 has 10, four SEC teams are left out each season. Of the eight previous challenges, Georgia has made the fewest appearances behind just Mississippi State. Only Florida and Kentucky have played in all eight seasons for the SEC.

The Bulldogs (14-12, 7-11 in SEC last season) played in the challenge from 2015-2019 going 2-2 against Baylor, Texas and Kansas State.