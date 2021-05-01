Bengals draft Trey Hill of Georgia in sixth round

Hill became the eighth Bulldogs player taken this year’s draft, which ties a school record. Eight players were chosen in 2013 and 2008.

Earlier, cornerback Eric Stokes went to Green Bay at pick No. 29 on Thursday. Jacksonville took Tyson Campbell with the first pick of the second round (No. 33) Friday. Four other Bulldogs were drafted Friday -- Azeez Ojulari (second round, No. 50, New York Giants), Monty Rice (third round, No. 92, Tennessee), Ben Cleveland (third round, No. 94, Baltimore) and Tre’ McKitty (third round, No. 97, San Diego).