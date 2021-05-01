Bengals draft Trey Hill of Georgia in sixth round

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Georgia center Trey Hill with the 190th pick in the NFL draft Saturday. The pick was the sixth in the sixth round.
Hill became the eighth Bulldogs player taken this year’s draft, which ties a school record. Eight players were chosen in 2013 and 2008.
Earlier, cornerback Eric Stokes went to Green Bay at pick No. 29 on Thursday. Jacksonville took Tyson Campbell with the first pick of the second round (No. 33) Friday. Four other Bulldogs were drafted Friday -- Azeez Ojulari (second round, No. 50, New York Giants), Monty Rice (third round, No. 92, Tennessee), Ben Cleveland (third round, No. 94, Baltimore) and Tre’ McKitty (third round, No. 97, San Diego).
Safety Richard LeCounte was the first Bulldog drafted Saturday. Cleveland took him with the 169th pick, the 25th in the fifth round.
TREY HILL
Selection: 190th, Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Center/guard
Ht., wt.: 6-3½, 319
Eligibility: Junior
Hometown: Warner Robins
High school: Houston County
Statistically speaking: Played in all 14 games as a freshman, starting the last four at guard because of injuries to others. Moved to center in 2019 and started every game the past two seasons. Skipped the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to train for the draft.
Notable: Graduated from UGA in only three years, which was the impetus for his decision to enter the NFL draft as an underclassman.