ajc logo
X

Behind-the-scenes look at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Hi, me again! Since we’ve still got about three hours before kickoff, I thought y’all might like to see what the photo/video area looks like here at MBS. This is basically the headquarters for all photo, video, TV and digital folks covering Georgia-Ohio State, including AJC videographer extraordinaire Ryon Horne (cameo by him below).

This is where Ryon and our photographers do their editing, and where Ryon and I go once we’re done filming our Know Your Dawgs segments after the game, so we can talk through how we’re going to put everything together.

When Georgia played Oregon in the season opener and LSU in the SEC Championship, we were in a different room, but looks like they’ve expanded us to this open space for obvious reasons (lots of people working this Peach Bowl game tonight!) Take a look.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
4h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia
3h ago

Credit: Sarah A. Miller

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
2h ago
The Latest

Follow along for updates from Georgia-Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
1h ago
Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information
4h ago
Georgia defensive backs eager to meet next challenge, Ohio State in semifinal
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch the Peach Bowl - Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information
4h ago
Today's college bowl games
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top