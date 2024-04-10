Augusta National’s ‘big oak’ attracts attention

AUGUSTA — A commotion broke out underneath the famous “Big Oak” in front of the Augusta National clubhouse Wednesday.

While the Par 3 tournament was being conducted out back and only a few golfers remained on the main course practicing midafternoon Wednesday, a group of black-clad, yellow-helmet-wearing men toting ropes, steel couplers and other climbing equipment surrounded the 175-year-old tree. They already had been hurling ropes with heavy weights attached to one end before a group of Augusta National personnel emerged and encircled the entire area beneath the massive, low-hung limbs with a thick, purple rope, urging the patrons underneath to back up.

Explore AJC at the 2024 Masters

No, no one had spotted a rogue squirrel, a rare sighting on the expansive property. The crew’s mission was to hang lights in the tree for the cocktail party that was being held later Wednesday night underneath the tree on the back lawn next to the No. 1 tee.