Attention turns to D’Wan Mathis in Georgia’s QB competition

Murray really shouldn’t have bothered erasing his thoughts. His conclusions were similar to many other observers who saw the Bulldogs' new offense at work Saturday. And, to be clear, that were a lot of observers at the scrimmage.

Georgia’s star quarterback-turned-football-analyst watched the practice game alongside hundreds of fellow lettermen, Magill Society donors, IMG sponsors and other various other individuals watching from the stands and peering in from the public-access area below the scoreboard on Gillis Bridge.

It was as open of a closed scrimmage as there has ever been under coach Kirby Smart.

It’s just that the opinion of one of Georgia’s greatest quarterbacks of all time carries a little more weight than that of a long-retired tackle or a nouveau riche donor.

And what was Murray’s conclusion?

Chiefly, that Mathis very well could end up being the starting quarterback in the opener in two weeks and that Georgia’s No. 1 offense is actually looking pretty good.

“I thought it was a great scrimmage,” Murray said. “I thought everyone looked really good, had their moments to shine. In speaking with (offensive coordinator) Todd Monken before, I think one guy we both feel has a lot of potential, a lot of upside, is D’Wan Mathis.”

Murray confirmed basic facts, such as Mathis started and led the No. 1 offense for the entire first half of the scrimmage. But it’s the opinion on each of Georgia’s signal-callers that was most notable.

Mathis is competing with sophomore transfer JT Daniels, junior Stetson Bennett and freshman Carson Beck for quarterback snaps this season. Murray said the athleticism of the 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore from Oak Park, Mich., was apparent.

“He showed that both inside the pocket, outside the pocket, had some great runs throughout the first half as well,” Murray said. “I think he’s someone you continue to work with, has a chance to be pretty darn special, just needs those live, in-game reps.”

Experience is the key difference between Daniels and all the other quarterbacks. Daniels has 742 career snaps under his belt from his time at Southern Cal. Meanwhile, Bennett is the only other Georgia quarterback who has appeared in a college game, and he has a couple dozen snaps as a backup for the Bulldogs.

Mathis was redshirted as a freshman and then had to have to have brain surgery last year to remove a cyst from his nasal cavity.

Daniels is one year removed from ACL surgery that wiped out his sophomore season with the Trojans. He technically is not cleared for contact but is expected to be for the opener. He took all the snaps with the No. 1 offense in the second half.

“I thought JT when he did take over in the second half, looked comfortable,” Murray wrote. “He looks healthy, waiting to see when he gets cleared.”

Interestingly, Murray thought freshman Carson Beck had the most impressive performance of the quarterbacks, but that opinion came with a caveat.

“Lucky for him, he was going against the No. 2 defense,” Murray pointed out. “But he looked really comfortable, big, strong arm. Just like D’Wan, he also made plays both inside and outside the pocket. He’s someone I’m interested in watching over these next couple of years (to see) how his development takes off within this system.”

That was another observation that Murray shared with a lot of other individuals who watched the entire scrimmage – Georgia’s No. 1 defense continues to be dominant. Saturday, the offense moved the ball much better against a unit expected to again be one of the best in the nation. But then the Bulldogs struggled to score inside the red zone.

“Thought it was a big win for the offense two weeks out from that first game,” Murray said. “Running backs produced, receivers made some plays on the outside.”

Murray also had praise for 6-7 freshman tight end Darnell Washington and split end George Pickens.

Others who saw Saturday’s scrimmage were impressed by the play of flanker Matt Landers and the overall play of the offensive line, especially the left side occupied by tackle Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer and sixth man Clay Webb.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson caught the attention of many both in the secondary and as a kick returner. Fellow corner Tyson Campbell did not participate, riding a stationary bike on the sidelines instead.

Freshman defensive lineman Jalen Carter continues to create a buzz, as does Georgia’s defensive line overall. Even with inside linebacker Monty Rice out due to an excused absence, Dan Lanning’s group looked and played impressively, especially in the red zone.

But it was the quarterbacks everybody was talking about afterward, most notably, the Georgia’s all-time passing leader.

“All three quarterbacks, like I said, I thought played really well,” Murray wrote, before his comments disapperared.