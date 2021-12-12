ajc logo
Alabama’s Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart talks to Alabama's quarterback Bryce Young (9) after Alabama beat Georgia during the Southeastern Conference championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By News services
Updated 9 hours ago

At least Georgia now knows it lost to the Heisman Trophy winner.

Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman on Saturday night, making the Crimson Tide the fifth program with consecutive winners of college football’s most prestigious player of the year award.

Young led Alabama to a 41-24 victory over the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 4. He passed for an SEC championship-game record 421 yards.

ExploreGeorgia's Dan Lanning hired as Oregon coach

Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points for the Heisman to easily outdistance Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (78,954).

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (28, 631) finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (12, 399) was fourth. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31, 325) was fifth, putting two defensive players in the top five for the first time since 1962.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading No 1 Alabama to a spot in the College Football Playoff. The defending champion Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year. Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years under coach Nick Saban. Only four schools have won more in the 86-year history of the trophy: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern California each have won seven.

