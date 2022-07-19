Alabama’s Bryce Young: Loss to Georgia for championship adds ‘fuel to the fire’

That defeat has inspired even more motivation in Young.

“That’s the most important thing for me,” Young said. “Being at Alabama, all you have to focus on is the team and winning. … We didn’t get it done last year. That’s really the approach I’m taking. I definitely have a lot of motivation, a lot of fuel to do that. I think we have that as a team. I think it’s big, about making sure as a team we’re doing the little things right, and we’re working together and trusting the process and closer. It’s definitely fuel to the fire.”

Of his goals for this season, Young added: “For me, the goal isn’t ever anything about individual awards or accolades. For me, it’s all about trying to go and win a championship. That’s the goal that we have every year, and that’s what I’m the most focused on. That’s the only thing that matters to me. … For me, it’s all about winning a championship and finishing what we failed to finish last year. So that’s all I’m focused on.”