Alabama’s Bryce Young: Loss to Georgia for championship adds ‘fuel to the fire’

Success is not a continuum, Alabama coach Nick Saban has told quarterback Bryce Young and any of his players who achieve success.
Young certainly qualifies, coming off his Heisman Trophy-winning sophomore season.
“Success is momentary,” Saban said Tuesday at SEC Media Days, taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. “So if you’re going to continue to have success, you have to stay focused on the things you need to do to improve, to prepare, to lead, to impact and affect other people around you. Bryce has shown every indication that he’s got a willingness to do all those things.
“He’s a perfectionist in terms of what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish. So far I’ve been pleased with the way he’s been able to maintain the mindset that you need to do to continue to improve and make progress as a player.”
Young passed for 4,872 yards as a sophomore, with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-2 record. But his season didn’t end the way he wanted – although Alabama beat Georgia soundly in the SEC Championship game, 41-24, the Bulldogs rebounded when it mattered most, winning the national title game 33-18.
That defeat has inspired even more motivation in Young.
“That’s the most important thing for me,” Young said. “Being at Alabama, all you have to focus on is the team and winning. … We didn’t get it done last year. That’s really the approach I’m taking. I definitely have a lot of motivation, a lot of fuel to do that. I think we have that as a team. I think it’s big, about making sure as a team we’re doing the little things right, and we’re working together and trusting the process and closer. It’s definitely fuel to the fire.”
Of his goals for this season, Young added: “For me, the goal isn’t ever anything about individual awards or accolades. For me, it’s all about trying to go and win a championship. That’s the goal that we have every year, and that’s what I’m the most focused on. That’s the only thing that matters to me. … For me, it’s all about winning a championship and finishing what we failed to finish last year. So that’s all I’m focused on.”
