Alabama clinches spot in SEC Championship; Georgia could be next

What team the Crimson Tide will play in the SEC Championship game may be determined later tonight.

Alabama (9-1, 7-0) won the SEC West with a 49-21 victory over Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. It was the eighth straight win for Alabama, No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, after an early-season loss to Texas.

It is the 10th SEC West title for Alabama in the past 16 seasons and 15th overall, the most of any school. It returns to the SEC Championship for the first time since 2021, when the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 41-24. Georgia went on to win the first of back-to-back national championships. Alabama is 10-4 in SEC title games.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0) can clinch its third straight SEC East title with a win over Ole Miss Saturday night. Should Missouri defeat Tennessee Saturday, the Bulldogs would lock up the East regardless of whether they win or lose. The Bulldogs have won 26 straight games.

Georgia, ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings, defeated LSU, 50-30, in the title game last year. Georgia is 4-6 in SEC title games.

The SEC Championship will be played Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.