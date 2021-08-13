A look inside the numbers of Georgia’s donor guide

$250 – Mentoring and community outreach for one year

$550 – Books for one semester

$1,500 – Game and practice gear for one year

$2,500 – Nutrition for one year

$5,000 – Academic for one year

$10,000 – In-state tuition for one semester

Bulldog Club

Donations to the Georgia Bulldog Club are required to purchase football tickets. The club calculates priority point total based on cumulative giving toward athletics at two levels, the Hartman Fund and the Magill Society. Members are ranked in order based on cumulative priority point total for ticket opportunities including renewable season, single home and away games, neutral-site meetings like the Georgia-Florida game, and all postseason competitions, including the SEC Championship game, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff. Priority parking opportunities include the home football season and the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.

Here is the priority point calculation, which equates to dollars donated to points:

Hartman Fund - 1.0 point per dollar

Magill Society: - 1.5 points per dollar between $25-99,999, 2 points per dollar $10,000+

Donations required

The following is a breakdown of 2020 priority point cutoffs needed to purchase tickets in each section based on supply and demand:

East Upper Sections: 550 points

East Upper Sections (4): 550 points

East Lower: 6,400 points

North Upper: 1,475 points

South Upper: 7,420 points

East Lower Club: 61,100 points

East Lower Club (4): 58,500 points

East Upper Club: 161,360 points

East Upper Club (4): 216,168 points

North Club: 209,100 points

North Club (4): 174,956 points

South Club: 197,135 points

South Club (4) 210,600 points

Sky Club: 774,300 points

Sky Club (4): 1,057,500 points

South Lower: $475 (4) - 131,500 points

South Lower: $475 - 73,469 points

South Lower: $375 (4) - 22,500 points

South Lower: $375 - 22,500 points

North Lower: $475 (4) - 66,700 points

North Lower: $475 - 40,400 points

North Lower: $375 (4) - 23,420 points

North Lower: $375 - 19,210 points

Per-seat contribution requirements

Each section in Sanford Stadium has a per-seat contribution requirement. Making the per-seat contribution does not guarantee assignment in this section as assignment is based on priority points and availability. The requirements are in addition to the cost of the tickets. Requirements are as follows:

Champions Club: $2,250

Sky Club: $1,200

North and South Club: $750

East Upper Club: $450

East Lower Club: $300

Sections 129-133, 106-108: $475

Sections 102-105, 134-137, 125-128, 328-334, 304-307: $375

Sections 115-124, 301-303, 325-327, 335-337: $300

Sections: 101, 314-324, 606-610: $275

Magill Society

It serves as the leadership fundraising entity under The Georgia Bulldog Club. This group is philanthropic in nature with its members invested in the success of Georgia Athletics, according to the donor guide. Commitments to the Magill Society are used to fund current athletic facility projects. Commitments of $25,000 or more paid over a 5-year period (above and beyond Hartman Fund contributions).

The Hedges

The Hedges is an exclusive group of The Georgia Bulldogs Club members whose overall contributions total $100,000 or more to the club in a giving year. Benefits include: a private dinner with athletic director or head coach, sideline passes for one home game, sideline access for the annual G-Day spring football game, on field/on-court recognition for one home football or men’s basketball game, increased ticket allotment for football neutral site games, SEC Championship game, Georgia-Florida, CFP and bowl games, opportunity to attend one private practice for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, specialized gear with The Hedges logo.

The Silver Circle

The Silver Circle, the most exclusive donor group, for those who make commitments of $1 million or more, payable over five years. Current gifts of cash, stock, real estate, as well as irrevocable planned gifts are eligible. Irrevocable planned gifts will be recognized posthumously with tickets and benefits assigned to a designated family member in one’s will. Benefits include: one complimentary SEC or national-championship ring or pendant of the sport of member’s choice each year, opportunity to purchase an additional ring or pendant for spouse, one-time recognition during a home football game, invitations to the Magill Society, The Hedges, and Athletic Association special events, special naming opportunities, ticket allocation for away, neutral site and postseason games before other donor groups, increased ticket allotment for football neutral site games, SEC Championship, Georgia-Florida, CFP, and bowl games, stewardship inclusive of the Magill Society and The Hedges groups for a minimum of five years.

Referral program

Based on the gift level of new donor, additional points between 20-2,000 for Hartman Fund and 1,000-5,000 for the Magill Society.