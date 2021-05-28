$150 million budget approved by Georgia athletic board

Athletic Director Josh Brooks thanked all coaches and staff for adhering to the “mission critical” mandate that prevailed through the 2021 fiscal year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UGA Athletic Association was one of only several athletic departments that did not implement staff layoffs, cuts or furloughs, the school said.

“We’re talking about some big schools making massive cuts and laying staff members off,” Brooks said in a statement. “We had no layoffs, no furloughs, no pay cuts. And we were able to still do a lot of things, like charter flights. The question was, whenever an expense came up, ‘Does it impact the life of the student-athlete?’”