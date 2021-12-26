Former Bulldog Jake Fromm suffers wretched first NFL start

Once more, it was Fromm the ex-Bulldog vs. Hurts the ex-Alabama quarterback. The two had hooked up in national and conference championship games at opposite ends of 2018. In one, Hurts came to the Tide’s rescue after subbing in for Tua Tagovailoa. In the other, he in turn was relieved by Tagovailoa. Both meetings ended the same, though, in excruciating Georgia losses.

This time Fromm was breaking in his new New York gear against Hurts, the more established fellow dressed as an Eagle. The result was a game not remotely as watchable as those the two had competed in before, and a loss that was not remotely in question.

Such a tortured unveiling for such a good guy. Fromm’s Sunday was painfully modest from the start. His first pass was a completion – that lost four yards. His next four dropbacks produced three incompletions and a sack. He’d finish the first half – with his Giants locked in a grim 3-3 affair – completing 5-of-15 for 18 yards.

His first pass of the second half, a 20-yard throw in the direction of Kenny Golladay was intercepted. Five plays later the Eagles had a go-ahead touchdown.

After Fromm took a second sack and went three-and-out on his next possession, the Giants had seen enough, inserting Mike Gleanon for Fromm with seven minutes left in the third quarter. He and his abysmal stat line were done for the day.

Sunday was such an important day for Fromm, if for no other reason than to re-introduce him to football society. Playing with a substandard cast and a decimated offensive line, working out of a playbook he has spent three weeks cramming to learn, facing an opponent still grinding for a place in the playoffs, he had no business expecting glorious from this first start.

Yet, in the buildup to Sunday, Fromm told the New York media this about his expectations: “I would say I’m very confident in myself and what I can do. Winning football games is winning football games. Sometimes it may be pretty, sometimes not, but at the end of the day all that matters is a win.” And with Georgia, after all, he had won 35 of the 42 games he started.

Asked this week by the New York Post about what kind of NFL career he hoped to craft, Fromm said, “Hopefully, a career where I can decide when I’m done and not the other way around.” That lofty goal sadly and certainly wasn’t furthered Sunday.

Many of us suspected he had goofed in leaving Georgia early for the NFL draft, given how his skill set – a great head for the game but an average arm – figured to leave the league’s talent scouts lukewarm. From Fromm’s viewpoint – the only one that really matters – he had done about all he could in Athens and was anxious to explore a new horizon.

Sure enough, he lasted until the fifth round of the 2020 draft, when Buffalo took him. Besides the bleak weather, that city offered little chance for career advancement what with Josh Allen on the payroll. Fromm was isolated in last season as a break-glass-in-case-of-COVID emergency backup. He took nary a regular-season snap, not then and not in 2021, until the Giants rescued him from the Bills practice squad at the first of December.

And it then took a heaping measure of desperation to put Fromm in a position to play. The Giants had lost starter Daniel Jones for the season due to a neck injury. Backup Glennon was gawd-awful over New York’s previous three games, which the Giants lost by a combined score of 78-36. A 4-win team with nothing to lose turned to Fromm, who got his first regular season playing time last week in mop-up duty (6-of-12, 82 yards vs. Dallas). Until Sunday, he had the benefit of being the unknown.

It was the same upbeat Fromm who Georgia fans remember who talked to the Post last week, hitting all the notes that New Yorkers love to hear. They believe themselves, after all, citizens of the only city that matters.

“As a guy from the south, especially in Georgia, I never really envisioned myself being in New York. But man, it’s an awesome place, got so much history, so much culture, got great people here,” Fromm said. “It’s awesome, this is New York City, this is the city in the United States. Man, this is it, doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

He will find out, also, just how fickle the great city can be.

And whether Fromm will validate that decision to leave Georgia early is now just as doubtful as ever.