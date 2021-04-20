Falcons matter greatly again — on draft day, at least

Draft Day 1 holds so much possibility for this franchise. This will be the Falcons’ first top-10 pick since 2015 and their highest since taking Matt Ryan No. 3 in 2008.

As the Falcons prepare for the 2019 NFL draft, let's take a look back at the franchise's top pick each year since 2010.

With past top-5 picks, the Falcons stumbled upon two Hall of Famers — Claude Humphrey and Deion Sanders.

With top-5 picks they’ve also chosen Aundray Bruce and Bruce Pickens. So, from top to bottom, let’s make this a Bruce-free draft, shall we. Not even Pitt lineman Bryce Hargrove or Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson. That’s too uncomfortably close, just a vowel away. This is too important a draft to take any sort of chance.

But the fascination with this first pick also comes at a price. There are so many very plausible options and so much debate preceding each one that whatever the Falcons do, they likely will disappoint a sizeable segment of their base.

Those taken with celebrity and name recognition will demand the Falcons follow the theme established by the first three picks and take whatever quarterback remains. Especially if there’s the chance to bring Justin Fields home. There would be a certain symmetry to the pick. Fields sat and languished at Georgia for a year, and now he may do the same with the Falcons.

There seems to be this sense that after this year they’re not going to take any more quarterbacks, so you better grab one now or you’ll be stuck with Ryan until he’s too old to lift a football above his shoulder. A bit of restraint, please. We’re dealing with a McRib sandwich-type situation here. There is the perception of scarcity, but relax, there’ll be another chance to make poor choices in the future.

Those who fancy themselves bargain hunters, those who believe the buy-one-get-one is the best deal since the Louisiana Purchase, will be all for trading down in the search of additional draft picks. This just may be the smartest choice, even if it is the one most lacking pizzazz. And pizzazz is so important these days.

The Falcons’ larder is not exactly bare, but still could use the kind of restocking that usually requires a multi-national airlift. They haven’t gone 18-30 these past three seasons on a full belly of talent.

Those who can never have enough offensive material — no, we’re not talking Amy Schumer — will desire Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. This guy has spectacular written all over him. He stays healthy, he’s going to be a star. And he’s a splendid fit for a team that traditionally wilts in the red zone and one whose new coach builds much tight end into his scheme. Taking a glitzy pass-catcher in times of great need, though, does have the feel of using your last $6 to buy an Us magazine.

And then there are those who invest only in the money market, always pass on the left and whose last meal would be Salisbury steak. They will tell you that Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is the safest choice. Never mind that the Falcons already have invested three top-3 picks in offensive lineman the past two years. Or that another former first-round tackle, Jake Matthews, just had his contract restructured and is not going anywhere. There’s a new coaching staff that just might possess the moxie to believe it can coach up the linemen on hand.

The Terry Fontenot-Arthur Smith combo could not have come along at a more telling moment for the Falcons. Their first draft together may well be their most important. And it’s bound to reveal much about their style and philosophy.

For all the bad losses and turmoil of the season past, the reward is a place of honor at this year’s draft. Eat your heart out, Tampa Bay.