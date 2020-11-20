Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast will be renamed

The regional sports networks on which Braves, Hawks, Atlanta United and Atlanta Dream games are televised will get new names.
Sinclair Broadcast Group this week announced a deal with casinos operator Bally’s Corporation to rebrand 21 Fox regional sports networks, including Atlanta-based Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast, under the Bally name.
Sinclair acquired the RSNs last year and had been expected to eventually drop the Fox branding.
The new names are expected to take effect next year.
The final configuration of the names will be announced later, but Bally will replace Fox in them. It’s not clear if the geographic identifiers, such as South and Southeast, will remain.
The 10-year naming-rights deal for the 21 regional sports networks is part of a larger agreement between Sinclair and Bally’s. The companies said the deal will “creative unrivaled sports gamification content on a national scale” and “position Bally’s to capture a significant share of the fast-growing U.S. sports betting and iGaming market.”