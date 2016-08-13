For Andre Agassi, Olympics are ‘so much bigger than’ the individual

Drawing from that experience, Agassi would go on to win three of his four Australian Open titles (2000, 2001 and 2003), a French Open (1999) and a second U.S. Open (1999).

Once known for his big hair and colorful outfits, Agassi soon became known as a tenacious competitor, a human backboard who would take lessons learned in relentless training to matches so that he could chase down every shot no matter the odds of a solid return.

“I recalled on that match many times throughout my career as a clear indication of the things that we were always trying to remind ourselves of,” he said. “You are trying to get yourself to pay that ultimate price so that the rest becomes easy. In that match, a clear example of how good it can feel if you pay that price.”

While the gold-medal match taught him a lesson that he carried throughout his career, Agassi still carries a memory of something that happened before the match.

The week of the match, Agassi said every day you could feel inevitable thunderstorms approaching.

The morning of the match, it looked like the boomers had finally arrived and were ready to erupt.

Presuming rain, Agassi expected the start of his match would be delayed. His nerves dissipated. He felt like eating, something that he typically didn’t do before a match.

“I murdered a giant chicken sandwich,” he said.

As he was swallowing the final bite, as if it was heavenly intervention, the call came through: The storms had passed; the match was still on at its usual time.

Agassi thought about running into the bathroom to give back what he had just consumed.

Instead, he decided to go out and work so hard, to make himself so exhausted that either he was going to suffer from exhaustion, or his opponent would. After all, it was the Olympics. He might never have this chance again.

“It was the best match I played that year,” he said. “One of the best matches I played on any occasion.”

The Olympics hold a special place for Agassi. Unlike the Davis Cup, a team event in which your country can win without you, the Olympics offer tennis players a unique chance to represent their country. It’s a feeling that Agassi said he hopes many tennis players get to experience.

“You feel a sense of pride, responsibility and opportunity to do something that you are connected to, but that’s so much bigger than you,” he said.