Emory women’s tennis team wins national championship

The Emory University women’s tennis team won the NCAA Division III national championship with a 5-0 win over Wesleyan University on Tuesday. It’s the eighth national title for Emory and first since 2016.
Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico and Jessica Fatemi won singles matches in straight sets.
Kaite Chang and Gonzalez-Rico, Ana Cristina Perez and Lauren Yoon and Christina Watson and Stephanie Taylor won doubles matches.
Emory concludes the season at 10-3. Defending national champion Wesleyan suffered its first loss and fell to 10-1. The championship was played at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga.