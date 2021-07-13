Dream’s Williams enjoying her time in Las Vegas

Q: The team received an ESPY last night as Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for its actions last year. Looking back on it now, what are your emotions?

A: To get that message across, it was a monumental moment of what us staying together and showing us as a collective could accomplish.

Q: What do you think is the next step for athletes and social responsibility?

A: Just continuing to have a voice, continuing to utilize our platform, just so we do show that we have the backs of people who are going through things that we may not be dealing with on a first-hand basis. Using our platform and continuing to have that voice for people who don’t have a voice or platform.

Q: Is there anything that you want to focus on as an individual?

A: Not really. Any time a conversation presents itself I never try to stray away from it. If there’s ever a moment where I can showcase what’s right and what’s wrong, I will definitely try my best to.

Q: Turning to the All-Star Game, what are you most looking forward to?

A: I’m just enjoying the moment. I don’t try and think too much about it. I just try and enjoy every moment that’s apart it.

Q: Has anything stood out so far?

A: Being in Vegas! They are treating us really nice. Flew us out first class. Real nice suite. I appreciate the little things so I’m enjoying first-class flights and nice hotels.

Q: What’s the best meal so far?

A: I went, this will sound crazy, I just had some hot and juicy crawfish. It doesn’t take much to impress me.

Q: Is there anything you, your parents and girlfriend have been able to do that you can only do in Las Vegas?

A: Well, my mom just got there this morning. She’s excited. She’s going to hit some slot machines. I know they will have fun.

Q: Any restaurants that you want to go to?

A: I was on the phone with my mom and she wants to go to P.F. Changs. I said, “Mom, there are P.F. Changs everywhere.” But it’s my mom’s world so wherever she wants to go.

Q: I know the Dream haven’t had the best start to the season (2-8 in its past 10). How can yall get it turned around after the all-star break?

A: We’ve struggled with a lot of different things. A vital thing that a lot of people don’t realize is that our starting five that was supposed to be technically be our starting five has never played a game together this season.

Just dealing with different things. Obviously, we will roll with the punches and figure out. We just need this break to regroup and figure out how we can get back on that winning streak.

Q: When do you expect that y’all will get to play together?

A: I’m not sure, to be honest.

Q: How has the suspension of Chennedy Carter affected the team?

A: Obviously, we are human so it has affected us as a team. All we try to do is control what we can control, play hard, control our energy and effort.