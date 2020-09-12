Dream’s playoff hopes end with Washington’s win

The Dream’s WNBA playoff hopes ended Saturday afternoon when the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 75-58 in Bradenton, Fla.
Washington’s victory eliminated the Dream (7-14) from contention for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Mystics (8-13) would clinch a berth with a victory Sunday over the Dream in the regular-season finale for both teams.
A Mystics loss would open the door for Dallas (7-14), which would then advance with a victory over the last-place Liberty (2-19) Sunday, as the Wings own the tiebreaker over the Mystics.
Myisha Hines-Allen had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Washington on Saturday.
Hines-Allen was 8-of-16 shooting, making all three of her 3-point attempts and all six free throws. Ariel Atkins added 18 points and five steals with Leilani Mitchell scoring 12 points.
The Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 82-75 on Friday night.
Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 22 points, and Courtney Williams had 20 points and nine rebounds.