Dream’s playoff hopes end with Washington’s win

Washington’s victory eliminated the Dream (7-14) from contention for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Mystics (8-13) would clinch a berth with a victory Sunday over the Dream in the regular-season finale for both teams.

A Mystics loss would open the door for Dallas (7-14), which would then advance with a victory over the last-place Liberty (2-19) Sunday, as the Wings own the tiebreaker over the Mystics.