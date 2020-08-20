Dream’s losing streak hits 9 games

Stella Johnson set a Washington rookie record with six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 98-91 on Wednesday night in Bradenton, Fla., to snap a seven-game losing streak.
The Dream have lost nine straight games.
Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10). Laney was 14 of 24 from the field for 35 points and Williams made 13 of 22 for 30 points as the Dream shot 55.7%. They are the second Dream duo to score 30 points in a game, joining Iziane Castro Marques and Angel McCoughtry on July 7, 2010.
Johnson, who was making her first career start, was 6 of 9 from 3-point range, breaking Keri Chaconas’s rookie record of five for Washington in 1998. Johnson was one 3-pointer off the WNBA rookie record and two points shy of tying the Washington rookie record, set by Nikki McCray in 1998.
Myisha Hines-Allen added 23 points for the Mystics (4-7).