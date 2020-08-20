Dream’s losing streak hits 9 games

The Dream have lost nine straight games.

Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10). Laney was 14 of 24 from the field for 35 points and Williams made 13 of 22 for 30 points as the Dream shot 55.7%. They are the second Dream duo to score 30 points in a game, joining Iziane Castro Marques and Angel McCoughtry on July 7, 2010.