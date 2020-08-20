X

Dream’s losing streak hits 9 games

Atlanta Dream guard Betnijah Laney (right). (AP file photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Atlanta Dream guard Betnijah Laney (right). (AP file photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report | 48 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

Stella Johnson set a Washington rookie record with six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 98-91 on Wednesday night in Bradenton, Fla., to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Dream have lost nine straight games.

Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10). Laney was 14 of 24 from the field for 35 points and Williams made 13 of 22 for 30 points as the Dream shot 55.7%. They are the second Dream duo to score 30 points in a game, joining Iziane Castro Marques and Angel McCoughtry on July 7, 2010.

Johnson, who was making her first career start, was 6 of 9 from 3-point range, breaking Keri Chaconas’s rookie record of five for Washington in 1998. Johnson was one 3-pointer off the WNBA rookie record and two points shy of tying the Washington rookie record, set by Nikki McCray in 1998.

Myisha Hines-Allen added 23 points for the Mystics (4-7).

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.