Dream’s Courtney Williams named WNBA All-Star

Williams will be part of Team WNBA that will play the U.S. National Team on July 14 in Las Vegas.

The initial selection of the All-Stars was conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25%) in voting that closed this week. The top 36 vote-getters who are not members of the USA Basketball roster, were provided to WNBA head coaches who determined the 12 players who will play for the Team WNBA. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own team. Each coach was required to submit votes for five frontcourt players, three guards, and four additional players at any position.