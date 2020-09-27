Dream’s Chennedy Carter chosen for WNBA All-Rookie team

It quickly became clear that Collen didn’t need to worry about Carter’s readiness. In her first professional game, Carter scored 18 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds.

On Sunday, the WNBA announced Carter has been named to the All-Rookie team and is one of the four players who received the maximum 11 votes. Joining Carter on the All-Rookie team are Crystal Dangerfield (Minnesota), Satou Sabally (Dallas), Julie Allemand (Indiana) and Jazmine Jones (New York).