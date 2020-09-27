Dream’s Chennedy Carter chosen for WNBA All-Rookie team

Entering the 2020 WNBA season, Dream rookie Chennedy Carter knew she would be the team’s starting point guard. Dream coach Nicki Collen often says that point guard is the hardest position for a rookie to play, but because veteran Renee Montgomery opted out of the season, the Dream had to put the ball in Carter’s hands.
It quickly became clear that Collen didn’t need to worry about Carter’s readiness. In her first professional game, Carter scored 18 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds.
On Sunday, the WNBA announced Carter has been named to the All-Rookie team and is one of the four players who received the maximum 11 votes. Joining Carter on the All-Rookie team are Crystal Dangerfield (Minnesota), Satou Sabally (Dallas), Julie Allemand (Indiana) and Jazmine Jones (New York).
Carter finished the season leading the Dream and ranked eighth in the league with 17.4 points per game. She also ranked third among the rookies with 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. With 35 points against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 6, Carter became the youngest player in WNBA history to score 30 or more points in a game.