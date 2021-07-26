Dream sign seven-time WNBA all-star Candice Dupree

“I’m excited to be reunited with Candice after coaching her in college at Temple University,” said interim head coach Darius Taylor said in a statement. “Candice brings championship experience, professionalism and a great basketball IQ to our team. She will add scoring, depth and stability to our post play. We are excited to welcome future Hall-of-Famer Candice to the Atlanta Dream.”

Over the course of her 16-year professional career, Dupree has averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She started in at least 31 games in 13 of the last 15 seasons, and averaged double-digit points in 15 of her 16 seasons.