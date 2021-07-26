Dream sign seven-time WNBA all-star Candice Dupree

The Atlanta Dream signed seven-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree, the team announced Monday.
“I’m excited to be reunited with Candice after coaching her in college at Temple University,” said interim head coach Darius Taylor said in a statement. “Candice brings championship experience, professionalism and a great basketball IQ to our team. She will add scoring, depth and stability to our post play. We are excited to welcome future Hall-of-Famer Candice to the Atlanta Dream.”
Over the course of her 16-year professional career, Dupree has averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She started in at least 31 games in 13 of the last 15 seasons, and averaged double-digit points in 15 of her 16 seasons.
She is the only active player with more than 6,800 points and 3,000 rebounds, and one of only three players in league history (along with Tina Thompson and Tamika Catchings) to reach both milestones. She also holds the WNBA record for career two-point field goals made with 2,779 – over 300 more than the second ranked player.
Her 6,822 career points ranks fourth in WNBA history and second among all active players in the league. She has 2,809 career made field goals – the second most in WNBA history – and her 3,111 total career rebounds stands as the sixth-most recorded by any player in league history. She has played in 484 career games, the fourth-most of any WNBA player.
Drafted by the Chicago Sky with the sixth overall selection in the 2006 WNBA Draft, Dupree was Chicago’s first ever draft pick. In 2014, Dupree helped lead the Phoenix Mercury to a WNBA Championship, averaging 16.4 points per game in the playoffs.
Dupree starred at Temple under coach Dawn Staley – and Taylor as an assistant– and later joined Staley in 2006 as the only coach-player duo ever to compete against each other in the WNBA.