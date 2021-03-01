Dream sign Odyssey Sims to one-year deal

Sims, a 5-foot-8 guard, has spent time with the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx over her seven-year career. She has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in that time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Odyssey and her son Jaiden to the Dream,” head coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Odyssey is a high-level athlete who excels as both a scorer and a facilitator at the offensive end of the floor while having the ability to set the tone at the defensive end of the floor with her intense and physical ball pressure.”