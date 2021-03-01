Dream sign Odyssey Sims to one-year deal

The Atlanta Dream has signed free-agent guard Odyssey Sims to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
Sims, a 5-foot-8 guard, has spent time with the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx over her seven-year career. She has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in that time.
“We are thrilled to welcome Odyssey and her son Jaiden to the Dream,” head coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Odyssey is a high-level athlete who excels as both a scorer and a facilitator at the offensive end of the floor while having the ability to set the tone at the defensive end of the floor with her intense and physical ball pressure.”
Sims, who gave birth to her son, Jaiden, prior to the 2020 season, joined the Lynx in the WNBA Bubble last season to play in 13 games with seven starts, finishing with averages of 9.4 points per game and 3.5 assists in just under 19 minutes.
“I’m so excited to come to Atlanta,” Sims said in a statement. “I have longstanding relationships with current players on the team, and the connection I developed with Nicki once I cleared waivers sold me on coming there. I’m ready to get to work.”
She had a breakout season in 2019 with the Lynx, earning her first WNBA All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team honors with averages of 14.5 points and 5.4 assists per game (fourth in the league). Drafted No. 2 overall out of Baylor by Tulsa in the 2014, Sims earned a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team.