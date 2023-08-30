Dream open game with 21-2 run, cruise past Mercury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By News services
13 minutes ago
X

Cheyenne Parker scored 25 points, Allisha Gray added 18 points and the Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-76 on Tuesday night in College Park.

The Dream (17-19) are tied with Minnesota for sixth in the WNBA standings. Phoenix (9-26) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, snapping a streak of 10 straight seasons reaching the postseason.

The Dream opened the game on a 21-2 run as Phoenix started 1 of 8 from the field with five turnovers. Five different Dream players scored during the run, led by Rhyne Howard’s seven points. The Dream shot 61% from the field in the first quarter, with Gray making all six of her shots for 13 points, to build a 31-12 lead.

ExploreDream schedule and results

The Dream were ahead 54-26 at halftime after shooting 54%. Phoenix had 11 field goals and 11 turnovers.

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was scoreless in the first half after missing five shots and did not play after halftime due to a toe injury.

Howard finished with 15 points and Aari McDonald scored 13 points for the Dream. Parker was 10 of 14 from the field.

Sug Sutton scored 20 points for Phoenix. Brittney Griner and Moriah Jefferson each added 16.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

UPDATE: I-285 West in Dunwoody reopens after extreme flooding21m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
5h ago

HURRICANE UPDATE
Idalia upgraded to Category 2 ahead of making landfall
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
4h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-Bulldog Stetson Bennett makes Rams roster as No. 2 QB
27m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
For Adam Schenk, this trip to the Masters will be much better. It has to be
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
16h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
15h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top