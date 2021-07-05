Dream lose to Las Vegas on the road

WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams scored 19 points, and Cheyenne Parker added 18 for the Dream, who led by two points after the first quarter, but the Aces took control in the second quarter and dominated the rest of the way. The Aces outscored the Dream 67-47 in the second half.

Monique Billings scored 12 points, and Elizabeth Williams and Odyssey Sims each added 10 for the Dream. Guard Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 23 points, one of six Las Vegas players to score in double figures.