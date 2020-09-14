Dream finish season with a win

Betnijah Laney scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Dream (7-15). Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 26 points before fouling out in the game’s final minute.

The Mystics (9-13) will take on No. 5-seed Phoenix (13-9) on Tuesday in a single-elimination game. Washington’s win eliminated Dallas (8-14) from playoff contention after the Wings beat the New York Liberty 82-79 earlier Sunday.