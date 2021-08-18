Dream fall to Sparks in overtime

Sykes opened overtime with a basket for Los Angeles’ first lead since 24-23. Kristi Toliver, who forced overtime, gave the Sparks a six-point lead with 2:13 left and they led by at least three points the rest of the way.

Erica Wheeler added 16 points for Los Angeles (8-13). Nneka Ogwumike, who went to the locker room in the first half but returned to start the third quarter, had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Toliver scored 11 and Nia Coffey 10.