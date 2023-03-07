Dream extend contract of Allisha Gray

Gray was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Wings, in exchange for the 2023 No. 3 pick and a 2025 first-round pick, earlier this year. Last season, Gray had her career-best season with 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

“This is an amazing opportunity to make Atlanta my home,” Gray said in a statement released by the team. “This organization and this fan base have already been so welcoming to me and I haven’t even put on a Dream jersey yet. I’m grateful to be a part of what (coach) Tanisha (Wright) and (general manager) Dan (Padover) are building here and I’m excited to get to work.”