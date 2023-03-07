Dream extend contract of Allisha Gray

The Dream extended the contract of newly acquired shooting guard Allisha Gray, the WNBA team announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Gray was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Wings, in exchange for the 2023 No. 3 pick and a 2025 first-round pick, earlier this year. Last season, Gray had her career-best season with 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
“This is an amazing opportunity to make Atlanta my home,” Gray said in a statement released by the team. “This organization and this fan base have already been so welcoming to me and I haven’t even put on a Dream jersey yet. I’m grateful to be a part of what (coach) Tanisha (Wright) and (general manager) Dan (Padover) are building here and I’m excited to get to work.”
Gray, a graduate of Washington County High, was the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year in 2012. She returns to the southeast for the first time in her career this summer since she won the NCAA national championship with South Carolina in 2017. She was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the Wings. She also played collegiately at North Carolina.
The 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Gray won a gold medal in the first Olympics 3x3 competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. She was named the 2021 USA Basketball 3x3 Athlete of the Year after helping lead the USA to their gold medal and is now 27-3 all-time representing USA five-on-five and 3x3 national teams.
“Having Allisha committed to our squad long-term is another big step in solidifying our core for the future,” Wright said in a statement. “Not only is Gray an amazing addition on the court, but who she is as a person will be a great representation for our organization off the court.”
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution