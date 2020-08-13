Dream drop sixth straight in loss to Storm

Whitcomb made a career-high-tying six 3-pointers as Seattle was 18 of 30 from 3-point range. Whitcomb was two points away from tying her career high in points.

Sue Bird had nine points and seven assists in her return for Seattle (8-1) after missing the past five games due to a bone bruise in her left knee. Alysha Clark added 16 points and Breanna Stewart had seven points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes.