Dream add former MVP Tina Charles among flurry of roster moves

“Tina’s ability to score and rebound the basketball at an elite level immediately helps this basketball team,” said Dan Padover, the Dream’s general manager and executive vice president. “Tina is a former MVP and gold medalist with a ton of ‘big game’ experience that I know will aid us throughout the course of the WNBA season.”

Charles ranks fourth in the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, amassing 7,115 points. She is the league’s No. 2 all-time rebounder with 3,640, and is averaging 18.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in her career.

The Dream acquired Canada in a trade that sent guard Aari McDonald to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Canada, 28, set a career high with averages of 13.3 points and six assists in 2023. She led the league with 2.3 steals per game after also leading the league in 2019.

McDonald was the No. 3 overall pick from Arizona in the 2021 draft. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 assists in 24 games in 2023 after averaging a career-high 11.1 points in 2022.

The Dream also acquired the No. 12 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft while sending Los Angeles the No. 8 pick.

Powers has averaged 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over her career and played an integral role in the Washington Mystics winning the championship in 2019.

Coffey started 31 games last season for the Dream and shot a career-high 40.2% from 3 in 2023. She sustained a hand injury in August, ending her season.