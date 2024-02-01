Dream add former MVP Tina Charles among flurry of roster moves

State Sports Report

Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) goes up to the basket against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Staff and wire reports
The Dream signed eight-time All-Star Tina Charles and traded for two-time WNBA steals leader Jordin Canada on Thursday.

The team also signed free agent guard Aerial Powers, and re-signed forward Nia Coffey, the organization announced.

Charles was the 2012 WNBA MVP and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

“Tina’s ability to score and rebound the basketball at an elite level immediately helps this basketball team,” said Dan Padover, the Dream’s general manager and executive vice president. “Tina is a former MVP and gold medalist with a ton of ‘big game’ experience that I know will aid us throughout the course of the WNBA season.”

Charles ranks fourth in the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, amassing 7,115 points. She is the league’s No. 2 all-time rebounder with 3,640, and is averaging 18.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in her career.

The Dream acquired Canada in a trade that sent guard Aari McDonald to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Canada, 28, set a career high with averages of 13.3 points and six assists in 2023. She led the league with 2.3 steals per game after also leading the league in 2019.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

McDonald was the No. 3 overall pick from Arizona in the 2021 draft. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 assists in 24 games in 2023 after averaging a career-high 11.1 points in 2022.

The Dream also acquired the No. 12 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft while sending Los Angeles the No. 8 pick.

Powers has averaged 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over her career and played an integral role in the Washington Mystics winning the championship in 2019.

Coffey started 31 games last season for the Dream and shot a career-high 40.2% from 3 in 2023. She sustained a hand injury in August, ending her season.

