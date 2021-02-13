Dream acquire Yvonne Turner from Phoenix

Turner, a 5-foot-10 guard who signed with Phoenix in 2017, missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury. In the 2019 season she averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mercury. Turner played at Nebraska before she spent seven years playing professionally in eight countries other than the United States before she signed with Phoenix.

“We are happy to welcome Vonnie to the ATL,” Dream coach Nicki Collen said in a statement released by the team. “We need point guard depth and feel her combination of speed and skill are a good fit with our current roster. Vonnie’s long path to the WNBA is a testament to her work ethic and love for the game, and we are excited to add her veteran presence to our backcourt.”