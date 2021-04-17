Depth, fun rule the day at Georgia State spring game

In the end, the White team won the game 23-17, although no one seemed to care.

All three quarterbacks had their moments. Incumbent Quad Brown took his turn running each team. Redshirt freshman Mikele Colasurdo ran the Blue team and junior Darren Grainger, the transfer from Furman, operated the White team.

Brown’s savvy was obvious late in the half when he took the Blue team down the field with less than a minute to play in the first half to set up a 51-yard field goal from Noel Ruiz; he played only four series. Colasurdo delivered a nice touchdown pass to Robert Lewis. Grainger directed a long, extended drive that resulted in Wilson’s touchdown and led the team to a quick-strike drive that won the game.

Coach Shawn Elliott, who returns 11 offensive starters and nine defensive starters from last year’s 6-4 team, wanted to use the spring to build depth. That mission has been accomplished, as Elliott saw from his perch from behind the quarterback.

There is much more depth at running back. Jamyest Williams, a year into his transformation from cornerback, understands the offense and looked more comfortable. Marcus Carroll showed breakout speed when he scored on a 25-touchown run. Dawson Hill had several nice runs, including the game-winning 6-yard touchdown, and appears ready to join the others -- leading rusher Destin Coates and hard-nosed inside man Tucker Gregg -- in the competition for playing time.

There is more depth at receiver. Robert Lewis showed he’s ready to fit in, and veteran Jamari Thrash threw his hat in the ring for more time. Redshirt freshman tight end Ahmon Green had a pair of nice catches and appears ready to move into the rotation with veterans Roger Carter and Aubry Payne.

There was no real pass rush allowed, although there were moments when the linebackers and ends got into the backfield. Sophomore Cameron Sims did good job breaking up and defending several long passes.

Michael Hayes had a good night punting and also proved himself as a capable kicker. He booted three field goals, including a 49-yarder that had plenty of distance.

When the game was over, families came on the field to take photos and enjoy the moment. Then they cranked up “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on the big screen in what used to be center field at Turner Field.