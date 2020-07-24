Courtney Williams, Kalani Brown, Glory Johnson to miss start of Dream season

Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9, days after arriving at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for the 2020 one-site season. She is in quarantine outside of IMG and being taken care of by physicians.
Forward Glory Johnson, who also hasn’t been practicing with the team, is also isolated outside of IMG after testing positive for COVID-19. She released a video saying she’s been asymptomatic and received negative tests before the positive result.
“While in quarantine, I have focused on my self-care and resting my body for the upcoming season,” she said. “I will be back on the court soon.”
Dream head coach Nicki Collen said guard Courtney Williams is expected to join the team in Florida for the season, she just doesn’t know when yet. Forward Erica McCall was picked up as a hardship signing once the Dream went below 10 active players.
Brown released a statement on her status Friday. She is expected to miss the start of the Dream’s 22-game season, which begins on July 26 vs. the Dallas Wings.
“While I am feeling better now, my symptoms range from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath,” she wrote. “I am still quarantined and unfortunately will be missing the start of season as I continue to fight the virus and hopefully recover soon. I am really looking forward to my first season with the Atlanta Dream, and cannot wait to join my teammates on the court once my health allows me to.”
The Dream acquired Brown, who won the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball championship with Baylor, in a trade with the L.A. Sparks during free agency. Johnson was signed as a free agent and Williams arrived in Atlanta following a three-team trade.
The Dream opens its season at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS Sports Network.