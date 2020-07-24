Courtney Williams, Kalani Brown, Glory Johnson to miss start of Dream season

“While I am feeling better now, my symptoms range from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath,” she wrote. “I am still quarantined and unfortunately will be missing the start of season as I continue to fight the virus and hopefully recover soon. I am really looking forward to my first season with the Atlanta Dream, and cannot wait to join my teammates on the court once my health allows me to.”

The Dream acquired Brown, who won the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball championship with Baylor, in a trade with the L.A. Sparks during free agency. Johnson was signed as a free agent and Williams arrived in Atlanta following a three-team trade.

The Dream opens its season at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS Sports Network.