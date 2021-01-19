Columbus receiver transfers to Georgia State from Central Florida

Credle, who played at Carver High School in Columbus, played in nine games for Central Florida in the 2020 season. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Credle is the third player to transfer into the Panthers program since the recent season ended. He joins quarterback Darren Grainger from Furman and outside linebacker Shamar McCollum from Wake Forest.

At Central Florida, Credle made one start among his nine games and caught six passes for 54 yards.