Georgia Tech’s 103-year-old fan to be at Saturday’s game

“She’s so excited about going to the game,” Atchison said of her sister Friday. “She’s had her white and gold selected for days.”

Leitch first started attending games at Grant Field in the early 1920s. Leitch and Atchison’s uncle was Tech great Red Barron, a two-time All-American. The two sisters and their husbands, now deceased, were season-ticket holders for decades. At 103, Leitch is the same age as Grant Field and only needs a walker to move about.