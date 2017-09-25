ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s 103-year-old fan to be at Saturday’s game

Sisters Jo Atchison (left) and Alae Risse Leitch attended last year’s Vanderbilt game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

caption arrowCaption
Sisters Jo Atchison (left) and Alae Risse Leitch attended last year’s Vanderbilt game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sept 22, 2017

A most faithful supporter of Georgia Tech is expected to attend the Yellow Jackets’ ACC opener against Pittsburgh Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Alae Risse Leitch, who is 103 and will celebrate her 104th birthday on October 1, was planning to join the masses at Bobby Dodd Stadium with her younger sister Jo Atchison.

“She’s so excited about going to the game,” Atchison said of her sister Friday. “She’s had her white and gold selected for days.”

Leitch first started attending games at Grant Field in the early 1920s. Leitch and Atchison’s uncle was Tech great Red Barron, a two-time All-American. The two sisters and their husbands, now deceased, were season-ticket holders for decades. At 103, Leitch is the same age as Grant Field and only needs a walker to move about.

The two planned to watch the game from the suite of Susan Johnson, wife of coach Paul Johnson.

An earlier version of this story misstated Alae Risse Leitch’s age.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta TV sports listings
2h ago
Did UGA win the NFL draft, too? Special coverage in the Sunday ePaper
A quarterback for the Falcons and more NFL Draft coverage in Saturday ePaper
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top