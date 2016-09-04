David Justice recalls Sid Bream’s slide

“Jimy Williams was the third-base coach, and he was in my ear the whole play,’’ Justice said. “‘Be ready. Be ready. Be ready.’ Francisco drives the ball into left and I ran home and when I got to the plate I turned around and thought Sid would score easily. I thought we were going to win, no problem. But I saw Bonds come up with the ball and Sid rounding third and went into a panic. I signaled for Sid to slide and he was definitely safe, but if that ball was one more foot to the inside where the catcher (Mike LaValliere) doesn’t have to go out to get it and then swing around, he would have been out. But yes, he was safe, and all I remember after that was things went crazy.’’

In many of the photographs taken right after the slide, Justice can be seen with arms around Bream, the two on the ground right before the dog pile began on top of them.

“It’s hard to even explain that exact moment,’’ Justice said. “It’s something that I don’t think anyone involved or anyone that saw it will ever forget.’’

Credit: FRANK NIEMEIR Credit: FRANK NIEMEIR