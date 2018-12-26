4 College football diehards will live on a billboard until a champion is crowned

Four chosen college football diehards will have their fandom on full display for 12 days on a 40-foot wide by 8-foot deep billboard in San Jose near the site of the National Championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

The ESPN stunt will livestream on the network’s apps and sites, and will be incorporated into the network’s bowl coverage.

The final four were considered from among 700 entrants who submitted video testimonials explaining why they should represent their team.

» More: College football 2018-19 bowl schedule

Llyas Ross Sr. really loves his Crimson Tide. (ESPN)

The four fans from this year’s semifinal teams — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma — will compete for cash, prizes and fame. Once a team is eliminated from the playoffs, the respective fan will be kicked off the billboard. The remaining two will have a chance to attend the title game. Whatever teams wins the championship crowns the billboard winner.

The contestants are a varied bunch:

Alabama’s supporter, Llyas Ross Sr., is a U.S. Army veteran who, while deployed in Iraq, would often wake in the middle of the night to don Alabama gear and cheer the Tide. He lists his favorite team moment as Alabama’s fourth-quarter comeback to win the 2018 SEC Championship game over Georgia.

Clemson fan Nancy Volland has celebrated her Tigers fandom for four decades. Jeannette Kim was a onetime Notre Dame campus tour guide. Oklahoma’s Ruben Hunter was a member of the Sooner squad when they last beat Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

The four fans will ascend to the billboard, 45 feet above ground, on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The two semifinal matchups — the Cotton Bowl Classic featuring Notre Dame and Clemson; and the Orange Bowl between Oklahoma and Alabama — will be played Saturday, Dec. 29.

The College Football Playoffs Championship Game will be played Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.