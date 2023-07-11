College football countdown - 46 days: Alabama has No. 1 recruiting class

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

In the latest college football recruiting rankings by 247 Sports, updated on Monday, Alabama has the No. 1 class for 2023.

The Crimson Tide has nine 5-star recruits and 18 4-star recruits.

The rest of the top-five consists of:

2. Georgia with five 5-stars and 17 4-stars

3. Texas with four 5-stars and 14 4-stars

4. Oklahoma with three 5-stars and 14 4-stars

5. Ohio State with 1 5-star and 18 4-stars

