College football countdown - 46 days: Alabama has No. 1 recruiting class

In the latest college football recruiting rankings by 247 Sports, updated on Monday, Alabama has the No. 1 class for 2023.
The Crimson Tide has nine 5-star recruits and 18 4-star recruits.
The rest of the top-five consists of:
2. Georgia with five 5-stars and 17 4-stars
3. Texas with four 5-stars and 14 4-stars
4. Oklahoma with three 5-stars and 14 4-stars
5. Ohio State with 1 5-star and 18 4-stars
